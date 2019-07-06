The Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association (NPTA) says the first 100 athletes to complete participation requirements for the forthcoming 8th Inspector General of Police (IGP) Open Taekwondo Championships will enjoy free accommodation.

This announcement was made by the association’s Chairperson, Stella Ebikefe, on Saturday in Lagos.

Ebikefe said the NPTA-organised Championship is scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers, from July 25 to July 27.

She said the free accommodation was to encourage early registration and to afford the Local Organising Committee (LOC) adequate time to take care of logistics toward a hitch-free event.

“We are giving special concession to the first 100 athletes by taking responsibility of their accommodation during the championships, which is a way of encouraging promptness and compliance to competition requirements.

“Meanwhile, registration is ongoing and response have been encouraging, which is making the job of the LOC less stressful as names and necessary information from athletes are being documented,’’ she said.

Ebikefe, a Superintendent of Police, said that the three-day championships would feature individual sparring (normal weight class); Poomsae (3-4 man team) and Kiddies events (U-17); while N3,000 and N4,000 were registration fees for individual and team categories.

The Police Games Taekwondo gold medallist said there would be gift items, awards, medals and certificates for winners and participants in the championships organised to promote activities of taekwondo in the country.

