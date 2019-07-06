Nigerians in diaspora continued to prove that citizens of the country are very hard working and have a lot to offer the world, as another Nigerian lady at Queen’s University in Belfast, Gift Sotonye-Frank, won the student of the year award.

According to the institution, she was “recognised for her dedication and work in the areas of gender, sexualit*y and human rights with a focus on female’s rights, including the right to education for young women in Nigeria.”

Recognised for her dedication and work in the areas of gender, sexuality and human rights, Law PhD student @gift_sotonye has been named as the 2019 @FirstTrustBank Queen’s Student of the Year: https://t.co/u9RUioByaW Congratulations, Gift!@QUB_QGA @QUBAlumni #LoveQUBGrad🎓 pic.twitter.com/CcrHuHmcpR — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) July 2, 2019

Gift was described as a very worthy person to win the award by a member of staff at the graduate school at Queen’s, Joanne Graham. She added that Gift inspired many students and staff with her work ethic and dedication.

Congratulations to @gift_sotonye for being awarded Student of the Year 2019, QUB! Your work ethic, integrity & passion to support others is beyond amazing! Privileged to have spent the day celebrating alongside you & your beautiful family! Absolute superstar 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Lvu4TW5cz6 — Joanne Graham (@JoanneGraham01) July 1, 2019

Gift’s achievement was also shared on the university’s official Twitter page, @QUBelfast.

Delighted to announce that the @QUB_QGA @FirstTrustBank Student of the Year 2019 is Gift Sotonye-Frank! Gift celebrated her award at today’s ceremony alongside her wonderful family #LoveQUBGrad #LoveQUB pic.twitter.com/5uj2vgLgpH — Queen's Alumni (@QUBAlumni) July 1, 2019

Reacting to the worthy recognition, Gift explained that she is very excited to have won the award, Queen’s University Belfast reports. Gift said: “I am delighted – and very excited – to have been selected as this year’s First Trust Bank Queen’s Student of the Year.

“I have really enjoyed my three years at Queen’s; getting involved in women’s issues and speaking out on behalf of international students is a personal passion.

“Queen’s has equipped me with a range of analytical, planning and leadership skills, which I know will stand me in good stead in my future career.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

