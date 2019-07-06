Two quick goals by Cameroon within five minutes have neutralized Nigeria’s initial advantage in the Round of 16 match in the African Nations Cup in Alexandria.

Odion Ighalo scored for Nigeria in the 20th minute. But Stephane Bahoken cancelled the goal with a tap-in equalizer in the 41st minute, following a cross into the box by Christian Bassogog.

The goal electrified the Cameroonian bench, including legend Samuel Eto’o who celebrated pumping his fist. Three minutes after, Nigeria’s defence collapsed as Clinton Njie scored Cameroon’s second goal.

The two sides are now on break after 45 minutes.

