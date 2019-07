DMW singer and songwriter Peruzzi says his secondary school crush whom he met recently is now ugly and he doesn’t know why.

The ”Majesty” frontliner disclosed this in a tweet.

My high sch crush so ugly now. After all the shakara that year. Wonder what happened. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) July 5, 2019

