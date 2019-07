Di’ja officially puts out an EP housing her latest body of work and vibe, you will be surprised really at how beautiful the tracks sound.

Undeniably now the First Lady on the label, Mavin Records diva, Di’ja, surprises fans with 4 brand new songs. They are in form of a Di’ja EP and are titled Wuta, Omotena, Te Amo and Baby.

Enjoy the songs below…

