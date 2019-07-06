Gov. Mohammad Badaru of Jigawa State has allocated another 50 hectares of land for the establishment of an Islamic University in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest allocation has brought the total hectares of land given by the state to the private university located in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state to 115.

65 hectares had earlier been allocated to the university.

Work, the authorities said, would soon commence on the site of the university.

