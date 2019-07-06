Eight-time Wimbledon singles champion Roger Federer posted yet more landmarks on Saturday as all the main contenders encountered few problems in reaching the last 16.

Federer registered a record 350th win in Grand Slam matches in his 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Lucas Pouille of France and in the process reached the fourth round for an unprecedented 17th time.

“It’s a nice number to achieve. I’ve enjoyed my time at the Slams,” said Federer of his Grand Slam record.

He next plays Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman in five sets 6-7 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-3.

