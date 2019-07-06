The nude photographs of the cheating wife of a pastor have leaked. The photos were purportedly sent by the woman to her ex-lover.

Zimbabwe’s online tabloid iHarare said the pictures of Mai Mfundisi Priscilla Mudzidzwa Nedi have been circulating on social media for the past week after she allegedly had a fallout with her extra-marital lover.

In one of the pictures she wears a night dress and covers her private part.

Mudzidzwa is married to Pastor Reward Nedi of Mopac Ministries International, who is also an officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services based at Whawha Prison Complex along the Gweru-Mvuma highway.

It is believed that the “dirty” pictures were leaked by Mudzidzwa’s former lover, after the woman called off their illicit affair.

However, Mr Nedi is not divorcing his wife yet and shocked the newspaper with his response:.

“I know my wife had an extra marital affair with a certain guy from Mkoba 7 and it is true that I discovered the affair. We talked about the issue as a couple and as a family and we have since reconciled,” he said.

Mr Nedi said the incident would never make him separate with his wife.

