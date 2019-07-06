American singer CARDI B is begging for the return of her wig after throwing it at the crowd during her high-octane Wireless performance in London Friday night.

The 26-year-old tweeted an appeal for her missing wig after getting carried away during her headliner slot at the Finsbury Park music festival

She wrote: “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me .”

Alongside the message was a clip of Cardi kneeling on the stage before ripping off her perfectly preened wig and lobbing it at the crowd.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

The star then continued to perform the show in a hairnet as fans battled it out for the hairpiece.

Fans soon joked that the rapper can kiss goodbye to seeing her wig again as it’ll likely go up for auction on eBay.

One Twitter user mocked: “Sis on her way to EBAY with Cardi‘s wig expeditiously.”

Another wrote: “You not getting cardi wig back Tokyo someone gonna sell it on eBay! Whoever is selling it cashapp me some of the profit I’m tryna see something.”

One eBay user, who claims to be a concert-goer at last night’s gig, is attempting to flog the hairpiece on the auction site for £11,000 – however fans have questioned it’s authenticity.

