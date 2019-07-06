By Taiwo Okanlawon

Drama ensued on social media after Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has been called out by an auto dealer for posing with and claiming she just bought a Mercedes Benz.

The owner of the car claimed Nkechi rode on the familiarity between the dealer and their uncle to claim the car.

Recall that actress Nkechi Blessing made a post that she bought a new car and she shared the good news on social media only for her to pull down the post after she was called out by an auto dealer.

The real car owner also accused Nkechi that: “Just because you know my uncle is not on Instagram that’s why you did this forgetting Instagram is a small community. Although I learnt you begged already and taken down the picture but still it is wrong to mislead people”.

The actress Nkechi later uploaded another one to congratulate herself. It seems the actress had bought something similar but the picture she uploaded earlier was gotten from the page of dealer.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

