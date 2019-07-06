By Kazeem Ugbodaga

South Africa have qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament after beating host Egypt 1-0 on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the match after receiving a killer pass, found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and drilled the ball into the bottom right corner.

It was a shocking result as most football pundits had tipped Egypt to win being the hosts, having depth and quality, but the South Africans who qualified as one of the best losers took the day.

The South Africans dominated play from beginning till the end, marking the Egyptians very closely, giving them no room to operate.

Egypt’s danger man, Mohamed Salah was marked out as his presence was hardly felt in the game.

on 22nd minute, Percy Tau struck the ball from a mid-range free kick towards the top left corner of the goal, but the keeper pulled off an amazing save.

Lorch, on 35th minute ran onto a good ball played into the box and hit a first-time screamer towards goal, but a defender somehow got his body in the way and made the block.

On 35th minute, South Africa’s Kamohelo Mokotjo had a chance after receiving a pass. He measured his shot from the edge of the box but it sailed just wide off the left post.

Egypt threatened on 58th minute as Trezeguet received a precise pass inside the box and drilled a promising first-time blast towards the middle of the goal. His effort was blocked by Ronwen Williams who dived to keep the ball out.

Thulani Hlatshwayo of South Africa wasted a great chance on 70th minute as he climbed high to connect with a cross from the free kick inside the penalty area. He produced a header which went wide off the left by a whisker.

It was South Africa all the way as a pass into the box found Lorch unmarked on 72nd minute. He carefully placed a shot towards the bottom right corner, but a brilliant last-ditch save by Mohamed El Shenawy denied him.

But the breakthrough came on 85th minute as Lorch buried the ball in the bottom right corner after receiving a through ball.

The Egyptians never recovered from that goal and were out of the tournament in the Round of 16, despite having 63 percent possession.

