By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ex-footballer Ogbonna Kanu, who is married to Laura Ikeji, has been accused by his baby mama, Hannah Turay, of not living up to his responsibility as a father to their two children, a boy and a girl.

Hannah took to her Instagram page to call out Ogbonna for being a dead beat father to their two children, claiming she has been taking care of the children all by herself for the past 15 years .

Hannah in a deleted post wrote: “There is a say that monkey dey work, baboon dey chop, patiently waiting for you so called baby daddy user.”

“15 years I have been a full time mother to my children without any support whatsoever. £40- £50 there and then, Lord I thank you, without you I’m nobody.”

Ogbonna is happily married to fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji, who is good at showing off her relationship with her husband on social media.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page recently to share a cozy photo with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.

She captioned it: “Mr and Mrs Kanu. Thank you God for the man I married, dude loves me unconditionally, supports me, defends me, tolerates my excesses, such a gentle man. I will show u off till eternity. My page is for both of us, I’ll ride with u for life. In sickness n health, for richer and richer too @ogbobekee1”

