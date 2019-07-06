Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with Chelsea football club over the permanent transfer of Alvaro Morata to the Spanish outfit.

In a statement released on the club website, it was confirmed that the striker will remain on loan in the Spanish capital for the 2019-20 campaign, after which the agreement will become permanent.

📝 | Agreement with @ChelseaFC over the transfer of @AlvaroMorata from July 1, 2020. The striker will play at our club on loan this season and the move will become permanent ahead of the 2020-2021 season

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 6, 2019

Morata arrived in west London from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 and went on to score 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues.

He moved to Atletico in January and has found the net six times in 15 appearances for the club so far.

Morata was in the youth ranks at Atletico before moving to Getafe and then Real Madrid where he made his professional bow.

After scoring 45 goals in 83 matches for Real’s Castilla side, he made his senior debut as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Real Zaragoza in 2010.

He would go on to score 11 goals for Real in 52 outings before signing for Juventus in the summer of 2014.

After two campaigns in Italy, which saw him find the net on 27 occasions over the course of 93 appearances, Real exercised their buyback clause in his contract.

But he would spend just one more term with Real, scoring 20 goals in 43 games before his £60million move to Stamford Bridge.

He was part of Chelsea’s FA Cup winning side in 2017-18 having previously won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns, two Champions Leagues, two Serie A titles, and two Coppas Italia.

