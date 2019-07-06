The Ebonyi Government has suspended indefinitely, Mr Chukwuma Eme-Okoro, a Permanent Secretary, from office and also placed him under investigation for alleged corrupt practices.

The suspension which was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said the suspension was with immediate effect.

The statement noted that the measure was sequel to investigations carried out by the office of the SSG.

It added that the action was part of efforts to reposition the second term administration of Gov. David Umahi for efficient service delivery.

“The government has also ordered the dissolution of the state task force on solid minerals with immediate effect.

“A new task force will be inaugurated on Monday, July 8, and consequently, lifting of solid minerals from all mines in the state, is put on hold till that date,” the statement read.

It also disclosed the immediate suspension from duties of Messrs Chigozie Omeoha and Ernest Okeh, Head of Administration and Higher Executive Officer of the state’s Staff Development Centre (SDC) respectively.

The statement which did not reveal the reasons for the officers’ removal, however, instructed them to hand over to the highest ranking officers in their respective offices immediately.

