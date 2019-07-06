By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Wife of Ogun the State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun has charged Non-Governmental Organizations, body of socio-cultural groups to instill moral discipline and cultural values in young girls and ladies through training and symposium that will address various ills affecting the society and prepare every girl-child for leadership.

Abiodun, after being dressed as the Patron of the Nigerian Girl Guides Association, gave this clarion call during a meeting with the association and Family Planning Health Organization that paid her a courtesy visit at her Iperu – Remo office on Saturday.

“This is a responsibility I hold as an ambassador and strong advocate of girls right and value’. Nothing appeals more and fundamental to me as the moral values and training for every girl-child in the state.

“As a mother, I have always maintained that girl-child welfare and training are two eccentric rights from parents to their wards. It’s an honour to join mothers and Girl Guides advocates here today in Ogun to help nurture our girls to stardom and leadership.

“I gladly accept the responsibility, and you can be sure of my support and the government of Ogun State. I am interested in training, instilling moral values; fundamental guiding principle every mothers and parents should uphold,” she said.

She, however, assured the NGGA delegates of a fruitful relationship and patronage from her office.

Earlier in her address, the Commissioner of Nigerian Girl Guides Association, (NGGA), Ogun State Chapter, Mrs Modupe Alaba , congratulated the first lady and her husband on the successful transition to power and further stated that the visit became imperative to intimate the fife of the governor of the activities of Girl Guides Association.

She said the guide centred on value based programme through training of girl-child for leadership, serving as strong advocate against gender based violence and preparing girl-child as valuable asset for nation building.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

