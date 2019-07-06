Country Director of Solar Nigeria, Mr Tobi Oluwatola, has revealed that 20% of the communities without electrification in Nigeria are found in Nasarawa State.

According to him, this is the reason his company was seeking partnership with State Government to electrify 25 communities in the state.

Oluwatola told newsmen during his visit to the Special Assistant to Nasarawa State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr Abubakar Mohammed, on Saturday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Oluwatobi as saying 25 out of 125 communities not connected to electricity grid in the country are in Nasarawa State.

Oluwatola urged the state government to key into solar energy which he said was the cheapest source of electricity that every community could afford, to boost businesses in rural areas.

“Our mission to Nasarawa is to work with the state government and support its electrification plan.

“We have identified 125 communities that are off electricity grid across states in Nigeria, and 25 of these communities are in Nasarawa State.

“Part of what we are proposing is to electrify the communities at no cost to the government whatsoever.”

Responding, Mohammed said Africa was a benchmark of the 98 per cent of the world solar energy, hence the need to properly utilize it to generate electricity.

He advised Solar Nigeria Company to identify the rural communities and come up with a template that would be presented to the government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

