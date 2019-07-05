If you are ready to groove your way into the weekend, then get in here. BO Entertainment recording artiste, Chidokeyz comes through with an impressive single entitled “Fibadi” featuring Starboy, Wizkid.
Enjoy the song here.
Friday, July 5, 2019 10:59 am
