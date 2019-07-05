The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has doled out twenty million naira (N20,000,000) to workers of the Church, urging them not relent in their selfless sacrifice for the ministry.

The Prophet, during a general meeting with his workers decided to appreciate men and women who work tirelessly in various departments in the ministry to ensure the work of God is done one way or the other financially despite the daily stress they encounter in the course of performing their duties especially after a hectic 5-days “I must carry my Samuel and Mid-year cross over” programme.

“I am blessing you financially so that you will be encouraged to give your best and not get carried away because appreciation is application for more. We need to do good in the house of God, pray without ceasing, sacrifice without complaining, live a Christ like life and be a good ambassador of the ministry. As workers in the vineyard of good behaviour as the money is a token of my appreciation for the good works you’ve been doing. I love and appreciate you all and don’t relent in your service” he said.

The founder of Mercy Television prayed to God to continue to protect all his workers, members, ministers of God and Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOFF), partners and members of Mercy Television may the next six months be full of blessings and may every of your heart desires come to pass in Jesus name. Amen” he prayed.

