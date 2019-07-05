Young Nigerians, who are not even yet in their teenage years are inventing amazing robots after learning coding.

Among the inventions is a laundry-folding machine and a robot which can pick up objects.

Fathia Abdullahi who invented the robotic t-shirt folder said she did so to relieve the burden of manually folding clothes at the weekend. Her robot can fold a t-shirt in 3 seconds.

Oluwatomiloba Owolola is 12 years old who developed a robot grabber, a machine that can pick any nearby object.

They all started learning about coding two years ago in Port Harcourt at Niger Code Cafe, being run by Ugochukwu Okocha. He has trained over 1000 Nigerian youths.

Watch the amazing young Nigerians in Reuters videos:

https://reut.rs/2xGOEIJ



Watch another video via this link: https://reut.rs/2xtJFuv

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

