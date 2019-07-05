A couple has been caught on video paddling a boat in a flooded area in Lekki, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
The joyous husband and wife were seen paddling the boat in front of a flooded Abraham Adesanya Estate in Lekki with a signpost of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG on the gate.
A background voice was saying that they needed a boat to navigate the area as the the level of the water was high.
The video was posted by Daddy Freeze on his Instagram page.
Watch video here:
Join the conversation