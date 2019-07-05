Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has led some group of Nigerians to the High Court of the FCT in Apo, demanding justice for a four-year-old girl, Khloe, who was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man, Idris Ebiloma, in 2016.

The actress who first addressed the case of child molestation on social media also shared her concerns on Instagram, revealing that the man identified as Idris Ebiloma molested the little girl when she was four years old.

According to the actress, the man was sent to prison for his crimes, but he is now set to be released from Kuje prison on Friday.

The protesters are demanding Idris be sentenced to life imprisonment.

See more videos from the protest below:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

