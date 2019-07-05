Running a digital marketing agency can be rewarding. You will not only have an opportunity to embrace your creativity each day, but you will also feel a sense of satisfaction that you are helping other companies to flourish and grow in their industry.

However, it is not without its hurdles, which you will need to quickly overcome to secure your brand’s growth and longevity. Here are the biggest challenges of running a digital marketing agency.

Attracting Clients

One of the biggest feats you might face when starting out is attracting new clients, especially as you may have limited experience in the industry. It is, however, your job to push your brand in front of your target audience who will require your services.

As you will be going up against many competitors in your industry, you will need to differentiate your branding to give people a reason to want to hire your services over your industry rivals.

In addition to showing off your creative talent via social media, PPC, and email marketing campaigns, you also should connect face-to-face with potential clients. For example, you should attend industry conferences and trade shows to connect with prospects and secure a lead.

Compensation Claims

As digital marketing agencies will provide professional services to their clients, they could potentially encounter a compensation claim at some point during a company’s lifetime.

If a client believes their business has lost money or experienced a damaged reputation following your advice or services, they could embark on a negligence claim to receive a financial reward.

Thankfully, you can protect your business against a potential claim by securing professional indemnity insurance, which can provide cover against breach of confidence, negligence, breach of duty, infringement of intellectual property rights, defamation, and more. Reputable providers such as Hiscox can offer instant coverage of up to £10 million, which can put your mind at ease, no matter your specific business needs.

Scaling Your Operations

Scaling a digital marketing agency can be complex, as you might encounter various obstacles, such as:

Providing a consistent service

Managing finances

Recruiting new talent

Juggling multiple deadlines

To prevent your business from struggling with the pressure, you must ensure you have the appropriate systems in place to grow your agency. For example, you should invest in technologies to organize multiple projects, track and monitor sales, and manage your finances.

Keeping Up-to-Date with Changes

Digital marketing is constantly evolving. It might seem as if every month a new platform emerges, an innovative tool is released, or a complex algorithm is introduced. If you fail to stay up-to-date with the latest changes and developments, you will struggle to compete with your more proactive, forward-thinking rivals, which can lead to disappointed clients and a loss in custom.

To ensure you never fall behind with the times, you must turn your talented employees into industry experts. For example, encourage your staff members to become an expert in web design, SEO, PPC, social media, email marketing or content marketing. You also could provide them with informative in-house and external training sessions and courses to help them grow their knowledge and skillset.

