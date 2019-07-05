The Sudanese Transitional Military Council and the country’s largest opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change, have reached an agreement to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country, mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt said early on Friday.

The Sputnik reported that military council and the opposition forces spent two days of negotiation to reach a consensus on a way out of the protracted political crisis. They also discussed the composition of the council of sovereignty.

The AU special envoy, who mediated the talks, was also quoted to have informed that the sides agreed to form a civilian government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

