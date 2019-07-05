A disturbing picture of a boy identified as Ibrahim Muhammad Mai luku, an SS1 student of King Abdul’azeez African Institute in Potiskum, Yobe State has surfaced on the internet.
The student was allegedly brutally beaten by his teacher.
The reason he was brutally beaten by his teacher is yet to be ascertained, but a bloodied photo of the child has set various social media platforms on fire as many have called on the state government to take actions.
Where is Yobe state Government? where is @amnesty and Child Rights Activists in Nigeria?
He is Ibrahim Muhammad Mai luku , SS1A student of KING ABDUL'AZEEZ AFRICAN INSTUTE , PATISKUM YOBE STATE.
He was Beaten Mercilessly by his teacher, @Maimalabuni019 plead take action . pic.twitter.com/3cFIpL6DNa
— Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@ijaola_ibrahim) July 4, 2019
Ibrahim Muhammad Mai luku, an SS1 student of King Abdul'azeez African Institute in Potiskum, Yobe State was allegedly brutally beaten by his teacher for unknown reasons. • • Picture of his bloodied face is going viral on social media after it was shared by a witness. Ibrahim Muhammad Mai luku's face can be seen covered in blood and sweat. • • His left eye is also swollen as tears falls down his right eye. The blood from his face can be seen over his school uniform an on his arm. • • What the school student did to warrant this much beating is yet to be known. • • Nigerians call on the Police to arrest the teacher and investigate the case. • • The school is yet to address the public on the incident that happened. • • Recall that a month ago, a similar case was reported when a secondary school teacher damaged a pupil's eye while flogging him with a cane. • • A student of Camp David Academy, Ogba, Lagos State, identified as Daniel Agboola now has a damaged right eye. • • He alleges that his teacher, Mr. Oludare Olaleye caused it while flogging him
