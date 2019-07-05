Barely a month after being fired from his popular Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on SuperSport, popular Sports presenter, Robert Marawa has launched his own online TV channel.

Robert Marawa took to Twitter to announce the launch of his online TV channel. The channel has so far attracted over 2,700 subscribers.

The former SuperSports presenter made headlines in May, after he revealed that he was fired less than two hours before the start of his show.

Marawa insinuated that his dismissal is connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV… I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

Working and reflecting….Imagine paying for a service where people who r guilty of sexual harassment r employed and encouraged to work!! Lovely hey…. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

SuperSports in its statement, also confirmed that they had ended their relationship with the sports presenter.

“SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa” the statement read.

