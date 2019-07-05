Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has confirmed they are in the process of facilitating a move away from Manchester United.

It will be recalled that Pogba told Journalist in Tokyo last month about his willingness to play somewhere else, He said: “After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this, to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

While speaking on the transfer on Friday, Raiola revealed that everyone in the club is aware of Pogba’s wish to play elsewhere next season.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are,” he told The Times.

“Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul’s wishes.”

When asked if Pogba would travel with the United squad for a pre-season tour of Australia on Sunday, Raiola said: “I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day.”

