Former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola on his affirmation by the Supreme Court as the duly elected Governor of the State.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his media aide, Habib Aruna, said it was a well-deserved victory and an affirmation of the mandate given to Oyetola by the people of Osun State on September 22, 2018.

“I congratulate my brother, Governor Gboyega Oyetola on this resounding victory at the apex court. It is not only a victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), but also an attestation to the fact that the judiciary remains the last hope for the common man.”

“With this victory, I strongly believe that it would enable the Governor to focus on delivering on his campaign promises and implementing policies that would make life more comfortable for the people of Osun State,” Ambode said.

