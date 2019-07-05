Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has consoled Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, following his loss at the Supreme Court’ ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election.

The apex court in a split judgment on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgment delivered at the tribunal was a nullity, thereby validating Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of the State.

Reacting to the judgment, Atiku who is also challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in court in a series of tweets said Supreme Court which ruled has the judicial finality, so the legal case is over.

However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the @OfficialPDPNig is not over and cannot be overlooked. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2019

Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2019

The great people of Osun had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2019

I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2019

Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

