The legal case is over, Atiku tells Adeleke

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has consoled Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, following his loss at the Supreme Court’ ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election.

The apex court in a split judgment on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgment delivered at the tribunal was a nullity, thereby validating Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of the State.

Reacting to the judgment, Atiku who is also challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in court in a series of tweets said Supreme Court which ruled has the judicial finality, so the legal case is over.