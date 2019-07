By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nana Otedola, the wife of oil magnate and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and her daughter Tolani, have escaped death as their London apartment gutted by fire.

Tolani who shared a video via her insta-story, didn’t state the cause of the fire but said she and her mother are okay but the firefighters wouldn’t let them in as they are still putting out the fire.

Here are videos she shared below;

