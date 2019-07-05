Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has warned his players that they will not get away with individual errors when they tackle Cameroon in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Nigeria won their first two matches against Burundi and Guinea by a slim 1-0 margin before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to debutant Madagascar in their final group fixture.

The small island nation took the lead after Leon Balogun failed to control a back pass from John Ogu, allowing Lalaina Nomenjanahary to round the keeper and score.

“I hope we won’t have individual errors tomorrow that will cost us.

“We know that Cameroon are very strong with good footballing education in France and we hope we can find their weak points.

“Madagascar was special because we had already qualified and maybe it affected the players subconsciously.

“We have to forgive the players for the individual mistakes like Ogu and Balogun. There’s no problem in the team, we know we must win this match,” Rohr told a press conference on Friday.

