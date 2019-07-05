A mortar shell hit a market in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, killing at least six people and injuring more than 30 others, on Friday, a source told Sputnik.

The mortar shell hit the bazaar where people from several areas gather and sell their products.

“At least six people were killed and more than 30 injured when a mortar shell hit a bazaar in Khwaja Sabz Posh district in Faryab province Friday morning,” a local security official, who asked not to be named since he was not authorized to talk to the press, said. (NAN)

