Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The traditional ruler of Omofo, Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Edison Omeodu has been kidnapped. He was abducted Thursday night by gunmen on his way back from Port Harcourt.

The Rundele monarch was abducted and taken into the bush at the Evekwu axis of the East/West Road on the Emohua local government area of Rivers State stretch of the trunk “A” Federal road, PMNEWS learned.

This is happening less than a week after family members of Amanyanabo of Okporaom, Tobotamuno Dick of Asari-Toru local government area raised an alarm that their monarch was abducted by some men in police uniform at his residence in Port Harcourt.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, has ordered a manhunt for the abductors of Eze Omeodu.

The police public relations officer Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the incident to our correspondent via the telephone said the Rundele monarch was abducted and taken into the Bush at the Evekwu axis of the East/West Road.

He said the monarch’s driver and the car have been recovered but the King is still being held.

“Consequent upon the kidnap incident, CP Usman Belel has given a marching order to the Commanders of the Tactical Units to put necessary machinery in place to ensure his timely release”.

“The CP wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and trust in the ability of the police to ensure that the traditional ruler is released within record time.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

