Controversial journalist and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed the identity of the second woman who accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, of rape.

A woman whose identity was shielded by YNaija accused Fatoyinbo of raping her.

But Olunloyo, on her twitter handle disclosed that the woman’s name is Tunmise Oluyede, who was fired from the church after allegedly mismanaging a church Dubai Trip.

“Here is the identity of the 2nd woman accusing the Coza pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of RAPE. Her name is Tunmise Oluyede. She was fired from the church after allegedly mismanaging a church Dubai Trip. She hid her identity with YNaija,” she said.

#BREAKING Here is the identity of the 2nd woman accusing the #Coza pastor @BiodunFatoyinbo of RAPE. Her name is Tunmise Oluyede She was fired from the church after a allegedly mismanaging a church Dubai Trip. She hid her identity with @YNaija LISTEN: https://t.co/CKtWDSfgUR pic.twitter.com/hZr6cKUdSl — Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬 Medical Reporter (@HNNAfrica) July 4, 2019

The ex-COZA church member had given a detailed recount of her experience with the man of God to media personality Chude Jideonwo of YNaija in an exclusive interview.

The woman had pleaded anonymity while narrating how she had made a usual call to the man of God’s house to discuss activities relating to the church and what needed to be done.

She said at some point while she was seated on the couch, Fatoyinbo, whom she had always seen as a role model, joined her on the sofa and started to touch her inappropriately.

Explaining further, she said she kept telling him to stop what he was about to do, but he remained adamant and told her to relax. This he kept saying until he took off her clothes and forcefully had his way with her.

The lady said she did not cry or raise any alarm after the act had been carried out, but Fatoyinbo became remorseful and started apologizing for his actions, stressing that he never meant to hurt her.

COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, was recently accused of child molestation. Busola Dakolo, the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, accused the pastor of molesting her as a child.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

