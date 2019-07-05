President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS).

Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, according to a terse statement from the presidency on Friday.

The re-appointments put to rest the speculations over the fate of Abba Kyari, in the wake of a campaign against him by a group. There was also the legality of their appointments beyond 29 May, 2019, when Buhari’s first term expired.

Mustapha, a lawyer and politician was first appointed on 30 October 2017, to replace David Babachir Lawal, who was sacked over a contract scandal. Mustapha was previously Managing Director, Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority

Kyari, former newspaper man, banker and Cambridge-trained lawyer, was first appointed by Buhari on 27 August, 2015.

Their re-appointments followed The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) legal action, asking an Abuja court to void their continued stay in office, post 29 May, 2019.

The CUPP also sought the sack of Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity and Special Adviser, Femi Adesina.

The plaintiff stated that it was an aberration, for the presidential aides whose tenure ended with the expiration of the president’s first term, to continue in office without being re-appointed.

