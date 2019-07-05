Mavin records singer and songwriter from Edo state Johnny Drille is 29 today. Drille was born and raised in Edo State, Nigeria. His father is a school principal and clergyman. He has four siblings. Drille started singing in his father’s church at an early age. He attended the University of Benin, Benin City, where he studied English and Literature.

He began his musical career in church. He was one of the contestants on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013. In 2015, he released a cover of Di’Ja’s “Awww”, which caught the attention of Mavin’s CEO Don Jazzy. His debut single “Wait for Me” was released in 2015. It was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2016. He teamed up with Niniola, a fellow season 6 contestant, to record “Start All Over”.In February 2017, he signed a record deal Mavin Records.

