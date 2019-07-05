A 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidate allegedly involved in faking of result, has been arrested by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja.

The suspect, Cletus Kokowa, was arrested on Thursday, by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, when he visited JAMB office to complain after he employed fraudsters to upgrade his scores from 162 to 206, but was duped.

The candidate, with Registration Number 95329290ED, from Bayelsa State, confessed he contacted the syndicate through a Whatsapp group and paid N10,000 to them for the upgrading.

During interrogation, he disclosed that the fraudsters later sent a fake result screenshot to him, showing that his score was now 206. However, it later dawned on him that he was dealing with fake people as he discovered that the result had remained unchanged on the JAMB site.

The JAMB Registrar, Oloyede, said the board would ensure the arrest and prosecution of candidates discovered to have engaged in fraudulent practices before, during and after the examination.

He said, “One of the popular claims candidates usually make is that JAMB issued two different UTME results to them. But I said it was a lie because this result was processed via information and communication technology.

“When this boy came with his complaint, I asked for his records to be brought and we discovered that he had contacted fraudsters who gave him a fake result. We discovered that the result given to him was an imposition of another candidate’s result on his own.

“He is with the NSCDC and he will be handed over to the police for prosecution.”

