Nigerian fashion stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani lost patience with a follower who didn’t agree with her after dropping a comment on her Instagram page as she rained curses on the follower identified as Pretty_wendy.

The follower called her an “attention seeker” and Toyin cussed her out in Yoruba, “konidafun Baba e, awon idi ILÉ ni attention seeker, omoale”

Toyin’s words to the follower losely translates to, “It will not be better for your father. Your family members are attention seekers. Bastard.

