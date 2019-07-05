DMW label boss, 30 billion gang front liner and super star singer Davido who is currently on a musical tour, took to social media to disclose that making good music takes a lot of effort and he’s tired of performing his old songs.

As much I love performing around the world !! I’m tired of performing my old songs !! Wish you guys knew what we go through just to release music !! I am fighting for myself and my family ! We been in the studio for 7 months now and I can’t even explain the Classics that me and my brothers have created !! I can’t wait for y’all to hear this MASTERPIECE!! I WOKE UP TODAY AND SAY FUCK YALL I AM DROPPING MY SHIT !! THE WORLD NEEDS THIS BLESSING!! Thank you again AMSTERDAM!!

