In the first version of this vibe, Ice Prince Zamani featured Phyno and Falz, and now he has taking it a step higher by giving us a special remix, teaming up with industry heavyweight rappers.

Nigerian Hip-Hop rapper, M.I Abaga, Ghanaian rap heavyweight, Sarkodie, Kenyan high-profile rapper, Kaligragh Jones and South African rap prodigy, Kwesta are featured on the remix of ”Feel Good” which serves as his fourth official single for the year.

Ice Prince is currently working on his forthcoming project which will be dropping later this year. The project houses songs like ‘In A Fix (feat. Mr Eazi)‘, ‘Hello Esther (feat. DJ Tunez)’ and so many others.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

