Nigerian afro-beat singer, Femi Kuti has landed in Nairobi late for the Koroga festival taking place on 7 July at Tatu City.

“We are bringing all the energy from Nigeria so prepare yourself for a fantastic show because this is going to be one you will never forget. Save the date on Sunday”, Femi shared with Capital FM media.

The festival which is sponsored by Capital FM and hosted bi-monthly, celebrates the greatest African acts from around the continent.

FemiKuti, four-time Grammy nominee is the main act for this edition, which starts on 6 July. Ticket to the show is 2000 Kenyan shillings, about $20.

What Femi said on arrival:

.@Femiakuti is all set to headline the 26th Edition of #KorogaFestival “We are bringing all the energy from Nigeria.. it’s going to be a show you’ll never forget in Kenya” pic.twitter.com/EdkvIAQxqr — The Koroga Festival (@KorogaFestival) July 4, 2019

