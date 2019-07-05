Nigeria’s Afro-pop star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido would certainly be disappointed over this morning’s Supreme Court judgment affirming Adegboyega Oyetola as the duly elected governor of Osun State.

Davido had in a reply to a tweet by fholarwealth @fholarwealth on Thursday that he had a dream that the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Senator Ademola Adeleke, stated: ”This dream shall pass in the mighty name of Jesus”.

But both were disappointed as the Supreme Court today declared Governor Oyetols as the true winner of the Osun governorship election.

Read Davido’ tweet below:

This dream shall pass in the mighty name of Jesus!! https://t.co/9V7GeJME1S — Davido (@iam_Davido) July 3, 2019

