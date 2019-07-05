President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the Friday Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his victory in the State Governorship election of Sept. 2018.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the president commended the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course.

President Buhari urged the people of the state as well as security agencies to sustain the peace in the state.

According to the President, the decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over the governorship of Osun State and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of the State.

He called on the victorious governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress party to be magnanimous in victory and make concrete moves towards inclusive governance as may be necessary.

The president also expressed the Federal Government’s continued willingness to partner with the state government for the betterment of the people.

