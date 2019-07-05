President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in a pipeline explosion at Ijegun, area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

Two people were killed, several injured and cars burnt as explosion rocked a pipeline in Ijegun, Lagos on Thursday as a result of vandals’ activities.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Friday condoled with people and government of Lagos over the fire disaster that claimed lives and property, urging security agencies to ensure that those behind the unfortunate incident are brought to justice.

The President calls on all Nigerians to avoid tampering with pipelines and sensitive installations across the country, admonishing that such interference put many lives at risk.

He prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort their families.

