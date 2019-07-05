Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress will remain the governor of Osun State.

The Supreme Court gave a finality to the dispute this morning in Abuja, ruling 5-2 in favour of Oyetola and against Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Justice Rhodes Vivour read the majority judgment and declared that Oyetola was duly elected in the September 2018 election.

The election in September gave Oyetola, the narrowest victory ever in a governorship election in Nigeria. He defeated Adeleke with 255,505 votes, after a rerun election in some polling units, where election did not take place in the first poll . Adeleke who had led with even a much narrower margin in the first poll on 21 September, scored 255,023 votes.

Adeleke opted to challenge Oyetola’s victory at the election tribunal.

The tribunal declared him the winner, but Oyetola took his case to the Appeal Court, which ruled in his favour. Adeleke asked for Supreme Court final declaration on the dispute.

More to follow

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

