Former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment that validated the election of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of the State.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgment of the Osun State election petition tribunal.

Recall that tribunal had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the September 2018 election. The Supreme Court in a split judgment on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgment delivered at the tribunal was a nullity.

In his reaction, the former governor took to his twitter to share the news and wrote:

Alhamdulilah — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) July 5, 2019

Ilerioluwa ti se l’Osun. https://t.co/dt2G6jjmVo — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) July 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, and its candidate in the election Senator Ademola Adeleke are yet to make any official reaction to the development.

