Ten-man Benin Republic have reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt after creating an upset, beating Morocco 4-2 on penalty.

After 120 minutes, the two team tied at 1-1, necessitating penalty shootout to decide which team progressed to the quarter-finals.

Benin converted all four penalties while Morocco lost two of their shootout to crash out of the Nations Cup.

Nobody gave the West African side any chance as they qualified as one of the best losers, but the team shocked all.

Benin took the lead on 53 minutes after Moise Adilehou met a cross from a well-taken corner kick and drilled the ball towards the goal. His effort went into the middle of the goal and hits the net.

On 60th minute, Sofiane Boufal of Morocco connected with a cross and powered a header goal-ward, but his effort went just over the bar.

Morocco equalised on 76th minute after Youssef En Nesyri received the ball inside the box, reacted quickly and without any problem stabbed the ball low in the middle of the goal.

Morocco had the chance to have won the match on duration time as it wasted a penalty to give the Beninoise side hope.

Hakim Ziyech failed to score from the penalty as his shot only hits the right post.

On 97th minute Khaled Adenon (Benin) was given a second yellow card for his behaviour. He said too much to the referee and Helder De Carvalho sent him off.

The Moroccans failed to take advantage of playing a 10-man Benin Republic and allowed the match to go into penalty.

