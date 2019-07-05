Sadio Mane scored and missed a penalty as Senegal scraped past Uganda to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool striker is targeting more silverware after helping his club side land Champions League glory, and Mane’s first-half strike carried his nation past awkward opposition.

Mane missed a second-half penalty after he had been clattered, but his earlier clinical finish proved enough.

Senegal, for whom this was the eighth win in their last nine games, will next face Benin who earned a shock 4-1 penalties win against Morocco following a 1-1 draw earlier on Friday.

