Abuja missing lady, Comfort Godwin found dead

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Nigerian social media user identified as @davies_z on Twitter recently shared the story of a missing woman on social media on Thursday.

The woman identified as Mrs. Comfort Godwin who went missing since July 1, has been found dead along Abuja-Keffi road.

According to Davies, Godwin went missing after she closed from work at Abuja airport and never made the trip back to her family.

He said Mrs Godwin’s phone has been unreachable since the last time she contacted her husband on the device, the day she went missing.

See his post below:

The lady’s dead body was later found later along Abuja-Keffi road.

Commuters plying the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia highway have overtime expressed concerns over the increasing cases of armed robbery on the road.