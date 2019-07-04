Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has reacted to recent claims made by a former staff of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA church, that Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of embattled Senior pastor of the church, Biodun Fatoyinbo, allegedly protects him everytime he sexually assaults women in his church. Read here.

Shade in a video she shared on IG this afternoon, told Mrs Fatoyinbo to continue protecting her husband, stressing that one day the clergyman will molest their daughter. Shade who revealed she had been raped in the past, said.

