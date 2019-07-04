Cases of rape, and assault on women and even kids are one too many to mention on a daily. The ones reported are those we can talk about, how about some that go unreported, we never get to hear about it and still this evil thrives within us.

The world does not favour women, Nigerian singer Simi has shared on her social media page, in the wake of stories making the rounds in the news regarding women.

Women and children are more vulnerable, so join in the fight for them Simi wrote:

